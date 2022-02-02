Navjot Singh Sidhu not among Congress' star campaigners for Uttarakhand election

The Congress party has released the list of star campaigners for the Uttarakhand Assembly election, which will be held on February 14. The list of 30 leaders of Congress campaigners includes the names of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former party president Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Surprisingly, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's name is not there in the list of star campaigners. Other party leaders include Sachin Pilot, Harak Singh Rawat, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Harish Rawat, Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Hardik Patel, Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal, and Ghulam Nabi Azad. (ANI)

