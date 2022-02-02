Left Menu

Rajasthan govt, police doing cover-up in Alwar case: Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday accused the state government and the police of suppressing a case of a mentally-challenged girl who was found in a distressed condition with injuries near private parts in Alwar district.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday accused the state government and the police of suppressing a case of a mentally-challenged girl who was found in a distressed condition with injuries near private parts in Alwar district.

Initially, police had suspected it a case of rape but later, on the basis of a medical report, had said it was a case of accident. The incident was reported last month.

“The Congress government and the police are doing a cover-up in the Alwar case. The family members of the victim are demanding justice, but the state government is misusing the police administration to suppress the case,” Poonia told reporters in Bharatpur.

The girl's father has alleged that police officers were pressuring the family to accept that it was a case of accident and not rape.

