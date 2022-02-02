BJP leaders take exception to KCR's comments on PM, BJP

Union Tourism Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy and others from the party on Wednesday took exception to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They said the comments against Modi and the BJP are in bad taste.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the party would undertake a 'Bheem Deeksha' on Thursday in protest against Rao's alleged conspiracy in seeking a new Constitution in the country.

Taking objection to the language used by Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, against Modi and the BJP, Kishan Reddy said the Chief Minister and other TRS leaders are spreading an evil campaign against BJP after its win in the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll last year.

''It need not be told as to how dignified the language should be when a person of Chief Minister's stature speaks about the Prime Minister,'' Kishan Reddy told reporters in Delhi.

''But, the Chief Minister, for some days now, is speaking in an unethical manner on the BJP, its leadership and the Central government,'' he said.

The comments on Tuesday seeking a change in the Constitution and speaking in an insulting manner against the person holding the Prime Minister's post as per the Constitution were an affront to political, moral and human values, Reddy said.

He found fault with KCR talking about Modi's personal choices like dress and beard.

The KCR's sense of insecurity following BJP's win in Huzurabad bypoll is clearly visible, Reddy said.

Before criticising the BJP and the Centre, KCR should state as to how far he has fulfilled the promises made by the TRS government to the people, he said.

Meanwhile, State BJP president Sanjay Kumar condemned the seeking of a new Constitution.

Hailing the present Constitution and its principal architect B R Ambedkar, Kumar claimed that there is a conspiracy behind the favouring of a new Constitution.

KCR is thinking of changing the Constitution as he is unable to tolerate SCs and STs getting elected to the Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, Kumar alleged in a statement on Wednesday.

KCR's feudal and monarchic thinking is behind his view, the BJP leader said.

BJP OBC Morcha's national president K Laxman, the party's Floor Leader in the Assembly Raja Singh, and BJP corporators would undertake the 'Bheem Deeksha' protest at the party office here from 11 AM to 4 PM on Thursday, Kumar said.

BJP activists would organise protests from 10 AM to noon at mandal headquarters.

TRS MLC Kadiam Srihari said KCR sought a new Constitution to safeguard the rights of the poorer sections of society.

TRS leaders are the true successors of Ambedkar, while BJP's are successors of Godse, Srihari said.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy also condemned the remarks favouring a new Constitution.

KCR's views on changing the Constitution were BJP's views and the saffron party has made him speak about it, the Congress leader said.

He said a 48-hour agitation would be launched on Thursday demanding that KCR withdraw his remarks.

KCR has favoured drafting a new Constitution in the wake of successive Central governments allegedly taking away the powers of States and others.

In a broadside against the BJP and the Central government, KCR has accused Modi of being short-sighted over setting up an arbitration centre for dispute resolution in Hyderabad.

KCR, who described the Union Budget as a 'golmaal' budget that disappointed farmers, workers and common people, claimed it amounted to betraying the people.

