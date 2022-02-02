Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre, says judiciary, Election Commission, Pegasus tools of 'destroying voice of states'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha stating that "institutions of our country are being attacked and captured by one idea" and "the judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states". BJP leaders targeted Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning the judiciary and Election Commission.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Gandhi accused the Centre of having a "flawed vision" and centralising power. He said "the idea of king has come back". "There are two visions one is the union of states, the union of languages and the union of cultures. This is like a bouquet of flowers and no power in the world could challenge this bouquet. There is another vision of ruling by a stick by Centre. You people have no idea of history. Because every time it has been attempted, the stick to be broken and smashed. The result of the flawed vision of the centre is two Indias being created," he said.

"This centralised vision of king has been removed by Congress in 1947. Now the idea of king has come back. Now there is a king, a Shahenshah, a ruler of rulers and master of masters. As a result the instrument of conversation between states and our people which we call the institutions of our country are being attacked and captured by one idea. The judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states," he added. In July 2021, names of several opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance allegedly using Pegasus spyware, according to a news report.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had responded to the opposition allegations in Parliament and said "there is no substance behind the sensationalism". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)