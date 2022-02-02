Rahul describes BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan as 'good person in the wrong party'; latter not amused

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday described BJP Lok Sabha member Kamlesh Paswan as a ''good person in the wrong party'' but the latter was not amused saying he could become MP thrice only because of his party.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the President's address, Gandhi said he even learns from opposition leaders and mentioned Paswan's name, who had just spoken before him.

''I saw my Dalit colleague speak Paswanji speaking today... He knows the history of Dalits, he knows who has been oppressing Dalits for the years. But he was reluctant today... He has spoken to me about what is in his heart. He is a good person but in the wrong party,'' Gandhi said.

After Gandhi concluded his speech, Paswan arose and said the Congress leader knows him because he is an MP, which he has become only due to his party.

''Rahul Gandhi told me I am in the wrong party... I want to tell him about his party's policy, which is to divide our community and rule. Today Rahul Gandhiji takes my name because I am an MP. I became MP thrice because of my party,'' Paswan said, adding Congress is not capable enough to poach him and make him happy there. PTI JTR ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)