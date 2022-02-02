Assembly polls: People's mandate to BJP in UP will be lesser this time, says K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can win in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections but its "mandate will be lesser" in the state this time. On being asked who will win UP elections yesterday, KCR while addressing a press conference said, "The people's mandate to the BJP will be lesser this time. These elections are not semi-finals, if BJP wins in UP they will do mistakes because when you get the power you get over-confident and do mistakes."

Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Speaking on Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), KCR stated, "He wants to project himself as the face of the Indian Muslim community and to some extent he is successful."

"After the death of Muslim league Suleman Seth, Asaduddin wants to project himself as the face of the Indian Muslim community and to some extent he is successful. Except for this, he doesn't have an agenda. He is our brother and we are proud of him, he is a soldier who is protecting the party in AP also," he added. KCR also informed that Asaduddin contested in Bihar and got 5 seats, and in Maharashtra, he got 3 seats earlier.

"If my brother is shining let him shine. He is the son of Telangana, if he makes us proud let him do it," KCR added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)