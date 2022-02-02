Centre made strategic mistake, brought China-Pak together: Rahul Gandhi

Criticizing the foreign policy of the BJP-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Centre has committed a crime of bringing China and Pakistan together and made a "huge strategic mistake" in Jammu and Kashmir. Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi said, "China has a plan. The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you (Centre) have done is, you have brought them together."

"Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India,huge strategic mistake in Jammu and Kashmir." stated the Congress MP. He further alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's foreign policy has made India isolated.

"Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today India is completely isolated and surrounded. We are surrounded by Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China. Everywhere we are surrounded. Our opponents understand our position," he added. Referring to the India-China border stand-off in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi said,"This is the single biggest crime you have committed against the people of India. China has a clear-cut plan which they have implemented in Doklam and Ladakh. This is a very serious threat to the Indian nation. We have made a huge strategic mistake in our foreign policy," he added.

Gandhi also accused the Centre of having a "flawed vision" and centralising power. He said "the idea of king has come back". The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

