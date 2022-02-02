HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation: DEL41 PM-BJP-2NDLD BUDGET Budget for making India self-reliant, says PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the post-pandemic world was on the cusp of change and it was imperative for India to change at a rapid pace to emerge as a self-reliant nation.

DEL43 PM-BJP-LAKHPATIS By building houses for poor, made them lakhpatis, women 'malkins': PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that in the last seven years, his government gave 'pucca' houses to three crore poor people and made them 'lakhpatis', underlining that most of such houses were in the name of women who became ''malkins (owners)''.

PAR16 LS-RAHUL Two Indias created, one for rich and one for poor; gap widening: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening.

ELN4 POLLS-UP-LD SHAH There was 'bahubali' in every district under SP, but it is 'Bajrangbali' now: Shah Aligarh/Budaun (UP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday targeted Samajwadi Party, saying if Akhilesh Yadav becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, his government will show ''red light'' to development and green light to ''mafia and musclemen''.

DEL58 LSQ-CHINA-TRADE Imports from China rise to USD 78.88 bn during Jan-Nov 2021 New Delhi: India's exports to China have increased by 24 per cent to USD 21.54 billion during January-November 2021, while imports jumped to USD 78.88 billion in the same period as against USD 52.16 billion in the corresponding period of 2020, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. BOM13 MH-LD NITESH RANE Nitesh Rane surrenders, sent in police custody in attempt to murder case Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday surrendered before a court in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra in an alleged attempt to murder case and was remanded in police custody till February 4, his lawyers said.

CAL15 JH-LD MINES-COLLAPSE Mine tragedy: Rescue operation over after recovery of 5 bodies, SIT begins probe Dhanbad/Ranchi: After extricating five bodies from an abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, government authorities and the Eastern Coalfields limited Wednesday called off the rescue operation, while locals and leaders of political parties claimed more people were still trapped under the debris CAL16 AS-MZ-BORDER-ENCROACHMENT Assam sends team to border village to verify claims of encroachment by Mizoram residents Hailakandi (Assam): The Assam government on Wednesday sent an official team to a remote village in Hailakandi district along its border with Mizoram to verify claims that people from the neighbouring state were allegedly encroaching land in Assam and cutting down trees for jhum cultivation, a senior official said.

MDS9 KA-LD BOMMAI Karnataka CM postpones New Delhi trip to Feb 7 Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he has postponed his scheduled trip to New Delhi for February 7, on the request of Members of Parliament from the state.

Legal: LGD12 SC-2NDLD COLLEGIUM SC collegium reiterates 8, recommends 19 names for judgeship in HCs New Delhi: In a major decision, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has decided to reiterate eight names for judgeship in several high courts besides recommending 19 fresh names of advocates and judicial officers for appointment as HC judges to the Centre.

LGD16 SC-SIDHU SC to Thursday consider review petition in 1988 road rage case against Sidhu New Delhi: Weeks ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Supreme Court is scheduled to re-examine on Thursday the sentence awarded by it to cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in an over 32-year-old road rage case.

LGD15 SC-STATE-DISCOMS Every action of State is required to be guided by touchstone of non-arbitrariness: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that every action of the State is required to be guided by the touchstone of non-arbitrariness, reasonableness and rationality and is equally required to be guided by public interest.

Foreign: FGN31: LANKA-INDIA-FUEL-2NDLD CREDIT LINE Colombo: India on Wednesday extended a USD 500 million credit line to Sri Lanka to fund the country’s fuel purchases, as the island nation struggles to overcome its worst financial and energy crisis in decades.

FGN19: PAK-IMRAN-CHINA Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to China on Thursday to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games and meet China's top leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

