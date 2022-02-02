Kiren Rijiju demands Rahul Gandhi's apology over remarks on judiciary, Election Commission

Following Rahul Gandhi's attack on judiciary and Election Commission, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday demanded an apology from the Congress leader saying "he has no regard for constitutional authorities". Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, "Not only as India's Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Rahul Gandhi has said about India's judiciary and Election Commission. These are vital institutions of our democracy. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologize to the people, judiciary and EC."

"We know that Rahul Gandhi does not believe in democracy and he has no regard for constitutional authorities. We do not take his habitual senseless comments seriously but since he has abused constitutional authorities from the Parliament house, he must tender unconditional apology," added Rijiju. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led government in Lok Sabha stating that "institutions of our country are being attacked and captured by one idea" and "the judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states".

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Gandhi accused the Centre of having a "flawed vision" and centralising power. He said, "the idea of king has come back". "There are two visions-- one is the union of states, the union of languages and the union of cultures. This is like a bouquet of flowers and no power in the world could challenge this bouquet. There is another vision of ruling by a stick by Centre. You people have no idea of history. Because every time it has been attempted, the stick to be broken and smashed. The result of the flawed vision of the centre is two Indias being created," he said.

"This centralised vision of king has been removed by Congress in 1947. Now the idea of king has come back. Now there is a king, a Shahenshah, a ruler of rulers and master of masters. As a result the instrument of conversation between states and our people which we call the institutions of our country are being attacked and captured by one idea. The judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states," he added. In July 2021, names of several opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance allegedly using Pegasus spyware, according to a news report.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had responded to the opposition allegations in Parliament and said "there is no substance behind the sensationalism". The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

