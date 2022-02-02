BJP candidate issued notice over ‘breach’ of poll code

A poll panel official has demanded BJP candidate for the Kannauj Sadar assembly seat, former IPS officer Asim Arun’s explanation over alleged violation of the model code of conduct by him.

Kannauj’s sub-district electoral officer Gajendra Kumar has slapped the show-cause notice on Arun accusing him of using over a dozen children to campaign for him by wearing caps and T-shirts bearing his poll campaign symbols.

Kumar has sought Arun’s reply within 72 hours. A week ago, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights had given instructions to take action against those using children in campaigning, citing child abuse, said Kumar.

This information was also shared with various parties and their candidates personally as well through newspapers, he added.

Arun was issued notice on media reports as well as those of the poll observer teams which said 15 or 16 children had been campaigning for the former IPS officer, wearing caps and T-shirts with the poll symbols of the BJP candidate and raising slogan in his favour.

Kumar said the notice to Arun was served also on the basis of photos and videos of the children campaigning for him on January 30.

It amounts to the violation of the poll code and the Election Commission’s instructions, he said, adding action will be taken if the reply is not received within 72 hours.

