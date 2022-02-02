Gehot lauds Rahul's speech in Lok Sabha

Hailing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said an attempt is being made to abolish institutions and implement the rule of one person in the country.

“The gap between rich and poor is increasing. The Modi government is focused only in the service of the big capitalists,” Gehlot tweeted.

The chief minister added that Gandhi, while raising the voice of the states, said the truth that the central government does not believe in dialogue with the states.

“The central government takes unilateral decisions without consulting the states on which disputes arise. The people of the country have decided to make up their minds against the repressive policies of the BJP,” he said.

