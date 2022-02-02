Left Menu

Gehot lauds Rahul's speech in Lok Sabha

Hailing Congress MP Rahul Gandhis speech in Lok Sabha, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said an attempt is being made to abolish institutions and implement the rule of one person in the country.The gap between rich and poor is increasing.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-02-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 21:51 IST
Gehot lauds Rahul's speech in Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

Hailing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said an attempt is being made to abolish institutions and implement the rule of one person in the country.

“The gap between rich and poor is increasing. The Modi government is focused only in the service of the big capitalists,” Gehlot tweeted.

The chief minister added that Gandhi, while raising the voice of the states, said the truth that the central government does not believe in dialogue with the states.

“The central government takes unilateral decisions without consulting the states on which disputes arise. The people of the country have decided to make up their minds against the repressive policies of the BJP,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
3
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022