UP voters want to end negative politics of BJP, focus on development: Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the voters of Uttar Pradesh want to "end the negative politics of the BJP" and focus on development, adding that they want to live a prosperous and happy life, move forward and seek a better livelihood.

ANI | Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-02-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 22:05 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary in Shamli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the voters of Uttar Pradesh want to "end the negative politics of the BJP" and focus on development, adding that they want to live a prosperous and happy life, move forward and seek a better livelihood. "The voters of UP want to end negative politics of the BJP and focus on development. They want to move forward and live a prosperous and happy life. They are seeking a better livelihood. Farmers, youth, all are thinking of their future. This is the reason the election is all about (maintaining) brotherhood or BJP," said Yadav during the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

He further said, "This is a sugarcane region and the farmers want a timely and increased subsidy, so they trust SP-RLD. Our alliance is true and will remove liars from the government." RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary was present during the yatra.

UP will go to Assembly polls in seven phases starting from February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

