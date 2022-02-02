Main rival to Canada's Trudeau loses vote of confidence - CBC

The head of Canada's official opposition Conservatives, Erin O'Toole, lost a vote of confidence on Wednesday amid a revolt of his fellow lawmakers who challenged his leadership after an election loss last year, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said.

No one at the party was immediately available to confirm the report. Internal regulations stipulate that a leader who loses a confidence vote is removed immediately. (Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Paul Simao and Howard Goller)

