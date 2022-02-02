Union ministers slam Rahul Gandhi for comments on India's foreign policy, judiciary and EC; Cong leader needs some "history lessons":EAM

Union ministers on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi's remarks that the Modi government brought China and Pakistan together and on the Judiciary and the Election Commission with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying he needs some ''history lessons'' and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju seeking an apology from the Congress leader.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi called Gandhi a ''confused and mindless'' leader who is all ''praise'' for China.

Leading the Opposition charge during the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Gandhi said the present government's stand on China and Pakistan worked only to bring the two neighbouring countries together to work against India.

''The single biggest strategic goal of India has been to keep China and Pakistan apart. But what you have done is brought them together. You have committed the single biggest crime you can commit against the people of India...China has a plan.

''The foundation of their (China and Pakistan) plan has been put in place in Doklam and Ladakh. This is a serious threat to India. We have made a huge strategic mistake in J&K and in our foreign policy,'' he said.

Gandhi had also accused the government of using the judiciary, the Election Commission, and Pegasus spyware as ''instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states''.

''Perhaps, some history lessons are in order: In 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over the Shaksgam valley to China. China built the Karakoram highway through PoK in the 1970s,'' Jaishankar tweeted. Jaishankar said from the 1970s, the two countries also had close nuclear collaboration.

''In 2013, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor started. So, ask yourself: were China and Pakistan distant then?'' he questioned the Congress leader.

On Gandhi' claim that New Delhi could not get a foreign guest for this year's main Republic Day event here, the EAM said ''those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave. '' He said the five Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on January 27 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ''Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?'' he wondered.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dubbed the Congress leader as a confused and mindless leader who is all praise for China.

''Rahul Gandhi is confused and a mindless leader, who says India is not a nation and has all praises for China. He forgets that Tibet problem is because of Congress only,'' Joshi told reporters.

Joshi also hit out at Gandhi for his remarks that BJP government treats the country as a kindom of a King, who can do anything.

By saying that, the Congress leader became MP because of his family, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a popular democratically elected leader.

''He suggests that Prime Minister Modi is a 'King'. I want to tell him that he became Congress leader and a MP because of his dynasty but Prime Minister Modi has won people's hearts and is a democratically-elected popular leader,'' Joshi said.

Rijiju took to Twitter to say that not only as India's law minister but also as an ordinary citizen, ''I condemn what Mr Rahul Gandhi has said about India's judiciary and EC''.

''These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC,'' he wrote.

Gandhi's claim in his speech that a delegation of leaders from Manipur was asked to take off their shoes at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence here while he himself was wearing footwear also evoked a sharp response from the treasury benches.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal alleged that Gandhi has ''attacked'' religious traditions by his ''very ridiculous'' charge against the home minister.

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, said on Twitter, ''Mr Rahul Gandhi, those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency.'' ''High command mindset is INC's (Indian National Congress') be-all and end-all. The people of India know it well,'' he said.

