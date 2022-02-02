PM Modi sends 'chadar' to be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday presented a 'chadar' to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that will be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

The Urs commemorates the death anniversary of the Sufi saint.

''Presented the Chadar which shall be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti,'' the prime minister said in a tweet.

