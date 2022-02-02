Left Menu

Raj BJP plotting with its central leadership to defame state govt: Minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:32 IST
Raj BJP plotting with its central leadership to defame state govt: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan BJP has begun plotting to defame the state government in collusion with its central leadership after failing in its duty as the opposition party, state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas alleged on Wednesday.

Khachariyawas made the allegation amid the vehement state-wide BJP-led protests and demonstrations seeking a CBI probe into the recent leaks of question papers of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination Test (REET) and the role of a state minister and Congress leaders in it.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Khachariyawas attacked the opposition party, claiming that the people of the state are with the Gehlot government.

''The BJP state leaders sit with their Delhi leaders and conspire to defame the Rajasthan government in whatever way they can,” Khachariyawas told reporters while talking to them informally after a cabinet meeting.

He, however, added that “no matter how the BJP may plot to defame the state government, no matter how many plans they make with the people of Delhi, the people of Rajasthan know everything”.

He said the people’s faith in the government is reflected by the fact that the ruling Congress has won every election in the state, be it the assembly by-elections or the elections for civic bodies or panchayati raj. The government's work during the Corona period has been splendid and an atmosphere has been created in Rajasthan that the BJP has failed to play its due role of opposition.

On the vehement protest launched by the BJP over the leak of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination Test (REET) question papers paper, Khachariyawas said the Special Operations Group is investigating the case and no one involved in it would be spared.

On the issue of conducting REET again, he said, ''The matter is being looked into by Chief Minister Ahok Gehlot himself and he has to decide what to do and when.'' PTI AG RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global
4
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022