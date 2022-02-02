Raj BJP plotting with its central leadership to defame state govt: Minister

The Rajasthan BJP has begun plotting to defame the state government in collusion with its central leadership after failing in its duty as the opposition party, state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas alleged on Wednesday.

Khachariyawas made the allegation amid the vehement state-wide BJP-led protests and demonstrations seeking a CBI probe into the recent leaks of question papers of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination Test (REET) and the role of a state minister and Congress leaders in it.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Khachariyawas attacked the opposition party, claiming that the people of the state are with the Gehlot government.

''The BJP state leaders sit with their Delhi leaders and conspire to defame the Rajasthan government in whatever way they can,” Khachariyawas told reporters while talking to them informally after a cabinet meeting.

He, however, added that “no matter how the BJP may plot to defame the state government, no matter how many plans they make with the people of Delhi, the people of Rajasthan know everything”.

He said the people’s faith in the government is reflected by the fact that the ruling Congress has won every election in the state, be it the assembly by-elections or the elections for civic bodies or panchayati raj. The government's work during the Corona period has been splendid and an atmosphere has been created in Rajasthan that the BJP has failed to play its due role of opposition.

On the vehement protest launched by the BJP over the leak of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination Test (REET) question papers paper, Khachariyawas said the Special Operations Group is investigating the case and no one involved in it would be spared.

On the issue of conducting REET again, he said, ''The matter is being looked into by Chief Minister Ahok Gehlot himself and he has to decide what to do and when.'' PTI AG RAX RAX

