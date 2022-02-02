UK's Johnson tells Russia's Putin: Ukraine incursion would be tragic miscalculation
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Russian President Vladimir Putin that any incursion into Ukraine would be a tragic miscalculation during a call on Wednesday, Johnson's office said in a statement.
"The prime minister expressed his deep concern about Russia's current hostile activity on the Ukrainian border," a spokesperson from Johnson's office said.
"He emphasised the need to find a way forward which respects both Ukraine's territorial integrity and right to self-defence. The prime minister stressed that any further Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory would be a tragic miscalculation."
