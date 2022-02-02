Left Menu

Pb polls: Punjab Congress releases poll song

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 23:34 IST
Pb polls: Punjab Congress releases poll song
  • Country:
  • India

With less than three weeks to go for the Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress state unit on Wednesday released its campaign song, 'Punjab Di Chardi Kala, Mange Congress Sarbat Da Bhala'.

The song broadly outlines the development works carried out by the state government, including setting up road network, new schools in villages and reduction of power tariff among other things.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, besides leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Sunil Jakhar, figure in the 2.20 minute Punjabi song that was shared on the party's Twitter handle.

The song opens with a drone shot of a group of motorcyclists holding party flags pass through a village. It also features Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to the Golden Temple where he partook in 'langar' along with Channi and Sidhu.

Another 27 second clip on the party's Twitter handle showed Sidhu and Channi with the song playing in the background.

''The revolutionary work of Congress government in Punjab has made every Punjabi proud for being the resident of one of the most progressive and prosperous states in the country,'' the Punjab Congress tweeted.

Voting for the state's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the Congress is seeking to retain power in the state.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global
4
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022