Centre destabilising state governments through office of Governor: Opposition

Opposition members on Wednesday hit out at the Union government, accusing it of destabilising non-BJP state governments through the office of the governor.

Trinamool Congress member Saugata Ray and Shiv Sena member Vinayak Raut, participating in the discussion in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address, accused the Centre of imposing governors who are at loggerheads with the state government.

“Why has the Centre imposed governors … in Tamil Nadu there are complaints against a governor who disrespects ministers. In Maharashtra, there is a governor who is disturbing the Maharashtra government. We have found a governor who tweets every day,” said Ray, who represents Dum Dum constituency in Lok Sabha.

Raut, the leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lok Sabha, said the Governor should guide the state governments and not stall public welfare measures.

He alleged the Union government was using the office of the governor to destabilise the state governments.

Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve objected to the references made to the office of the governor during the discussion.

Independent member from Amravati Navneet Rana deplored the references made by Raut against the governor and said that being a senior member he should withdraw the remarks.

BJD member Bhratruhari Mahtab, who was in the chair, asked members to refrain from making comments against constitutional bodies in the House as it was against parliamentary etiquette. Participating in the discussion, Raut also hit out at the Union government for the alleged delay in granting approval to a medical hospital in the Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency.

The Shiv Sena leader said the officials at the National Medical Commission (NMC) were creating hurdles in granting clearances to the medical colleges and sullying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream to have a medical college in every district.

YSR Congress member Margani Bharat voiced concerns over the delay in the implementation of development projects in Andhra Pradesh that were promised at the time of the reorganisation of the state.

“We are talking of entering into ‘Amrit Kaal’ in the 75th anniversary of Independence, but Andhra Pradesh is still waiting eagerly for a few drops of 'amrit' (elixir). The pace of development in Andhra Pradesh is very sloppy even after eight years of bifurcation,” Bharat said.

