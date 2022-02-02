BJP MPs praise govt for achievements but opposition attacks for failure

BJP members on Wednesday highlighted achievements of the government even as the opposition attacked the Narendra Modi dispensation, alleging failure on various counts including on price rise and unemployment.

Initiating the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, BJP MP Harish Dwivedi claimed 4.5 lakh youths were given jobs and Rs 36,000 crore worth farmer loans were waived in last five years Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath government.

He also slammed the previous governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh for only providing lip services rather than actually working for the welfare of the poor and backward classes.

As assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and three other states will begin in about a week, Dwivedi spoke mostly about the work and development initiatives being undertaken by the central and state governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in last five years.

Another BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said 86 lakh farmers benefited from the farm waiver announced by the Yogi government while farmers of the Congress-ruled Rajathan are still crying for the waiver.

This government has done record spending under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Gurantee Act (MNREGA), Pal said, adding India has become the fastest growing economy in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

On the other hand, opposition members attacked the government saying it has not only failed to double farmers income but also create jobs.

Ritesh Pandey (BSP) accused the government of breaking the backbone of farmers, with hefty increase in input cost making farming very difficult.

The government has failed in checking price rise of essential items which has created a big hole in the pockets of common man, he alleged.

He wondered where is the promise of 2 crore jobs each year.

Going by that promise made by the government, at least 14 crore jobs should have been created so far, he said.

On the contrary, the government is busy selling public sector undertakings and diminishing job opportunity for the youth of the country, Pandey added.

Hibi Eden (Cong) charged the government with betraying farmers, youths and the downtrodden.

''This government only cares about Adani and Ambani and work for their benefit,'' Eden said, adding, victims of COVID-19 have been left in lurch as there is no package for them.

Meanwhile, Dwivedi claimed that 4.5 lakh youths were given jobs in Uttar Pradesh in last five years and Rs 36,000 crore worth loans of the farmers were waived.

Dwivedi said Rs 1.52 lakh crore was paid to the sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh in last five years.

He said the highest number of expressway in the country is being built in Uttar Pradesh and the connectivity of both UP and Uttarakhand have improved significantly ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014.

The MP said during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Modi government has provided free food grains to 80 crore poor people across the country while Yogi dispensation has supplemented the scheme by providing additional assistance to the poor and marginalised in Uttar Pradesh.

He also said 4,600 special trains ran during the lockdown which transported 66 lakh migrant workers.

The Modi government has also provided 165 crore COVID-19 vaccines free of cost to the people of the country, he said.

Dwivedi also spoke about a number of flagship schemes being run by the Centre for providing free LPG and electricity connections, free houses and free health service to the people.

He said due to the Modi government's initiative, a grand Ram temple is being built at Ayodhya while opposition party ruled governments fired upon the 'kar sevaks' who had demanded the temple at the site earlier.

The MP slammed SP leader Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly comparing Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah with Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and other renowned freedom fighters, ''keeping in mind the politics of UP''.

He said that the governments at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh have been working for the all round development of poor and marginalised sections of the society.

He said the Yogi government has been doing commendable jobs by improving the law and order, providing uninterrupted power supply and the poor are getting justice.

''Because of our work we (BJP) will form the government again in UP,'' he asserted.

