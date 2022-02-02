Left Menu

PM urges people to visit National War Memorial

I would urge you all to visit the Memorial too. In the last episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the prime minister had talked about the merging of the Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate with the flame at the nearby National War Memorial. He had urged people to visit the National War Memorial whenever they get an opportunity.

PM urges people to visit National War Memorial
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a tweet of India's table tennis star Manika Batra on her experience of visiting the National War Memorial and urged people to visit it.

''As a player, I know how it feels to make the nation proud. But the pride our soldiers bring is far, far more,'' Batra tweeted, sharing a video of her visit to the memorial.

Tagging her tweet, Modi said, ''India's pride and sporting champion @manikabatra_TT wonderfully shared her experience of visiting the National War Memorial. I would urge you all to visit the Memorial too.'' In the last episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister had talked about the merging of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate with the flame at the nearby National War Memorial. He had urged people to visit the National War Memorial whenever they get an opportunity.

