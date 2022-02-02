Cong MP rues Assam-Mizoram border issue not figuring in Prez speech

Congress Lok Sabha member Abdul Khaleque on Wednesday rued the Assam-Mizoram border conflict issue not figuring in the President's joint address to Parliament.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, he also said that the speech mentioned about ''sabka viswas'' but how would that trust develop if the government does not taken any action against people involved in spreading hate speeches.

''I oppose the motion...The President's address should have included several things, which were not there,'' he said. The Assam-Mizoram border dispute happened despite the fact that there was a BJP government at the Centre and in Assam and an NDA government in Mizoram, Khaleque said, adding many Assam Police personnel were killed in that row and it found no mention in the address.

He also demanded repeal of the contentious citizenship law and resumption of statehood status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Participating in the debate, BJP MP Ganesh Singh said that the government has taken a series of steps for the uplift of the poor and marginalised section.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)