SP candidate refuses to fight poll on new seat, seeks to return party ticket

A Samajwadi Party candidate from the Matera assembly seat in Bahraich district on Wednesday sought to return the party ticket, saying he cannot fight on an entirely new seat instead of the one he had been tending for the last 10 years.

Haji Mohammad Ramzan announced his intention to return the SP ticket hours after he was made the official candidate from the constituency. Talking to reporters, Ramzan said he has been working for the Shravasti assembly segment for the last 10 years and the people there want him to contest from that seat and win it. ''It is not possible to contest an election from a new area like Matera (Bahraich) just before the election,'' Ramzan said. Taking a swipe at Aslam Rayani, who has been given the party ticket from Shravasti seat, Ramzan asked him why was he running away from the Bhinga seat from where he is the sitting MLA.

Ramzan said he will decide his next move only after consulting his supporters and the people of Shravasti.

Haji Ramzan also said he has full faith in SP president Akhilesh Yadav and expects him to respect the sentiments of the people of Shravasti, reconsider his decision and let him contest from Shravasti seat.

Early on Wednesday morning, the Samajwadi Party had declared Ramzan its candidate for the Matera assembly seat of Bahraich.

Ramzan, a native of Shravasti district, has been a member of the UP legislative council (MLC) from the local body seat in the SP government and the MLA from the Bhinga seat of Shravasti district. In the 2017 assembly elections, Haji Ramzan lost the election from Shravasti by a narrow margin. Former SP cabinet minister Yasar Shah is the MLA from Matera seat in the Bahraich district from where Ramzan was given the ticket.

The party is fielding Yasar Shah from Bahraich Sadar. Aslam Rayani, who left the BSP and joined the SP along with several MLAs, has been given the ticket from the Shravasti seat.

