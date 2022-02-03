Left Menu

Halting Brexit checks would breach international law, Ireland warns

"If a political decision is taken by a minister in Northern Ireland to stop all checks in ports on goods coming across the Irish Sea that is effectively a breach of international law and I would remind everybody that the implementation of the (Northern Ireland) protocol is part of international law," Simon Coveney told Ireland's upper house of parliament. "To deliberately frustrate obligations under that treaty I think would be a very serious matter indeed.

Northern Ireland's agriculture minister will effectively breach international law if he follows through on plans to halt all post-Brexit checks on goods coming from the rest of the United Kingdom, Ireland's foreign minister warned on Wednesday. "If a political decision is taken by a minister in Northern Ireland to stop all checks in ports on goods coming across the Irish Sea that is effectively a breach of international law and I would remind everybody that the implementation of the (Northern Ireland) protocol is part of international law," Simon Coveney told Ireland's upper house of parliament.

"To deliberately frustrate obligations under that treaty I think would be a very serious matter indeed. It is essentially playing politics with legal obligations and I certainly hope that it doesn't happen, as has been threatened and described."

