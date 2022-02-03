Left Menu

France's Macron says will discuss Ukraine crisis with Biden

"I will in the coming hours speak with President Biden", Macron said, adding that depending "on progress in our discussions in the coming hours," he could not rule out traveling to Russia. The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to reinforce Eastern European NATO allies in the face of what Washington describes as a Russian threat to invade Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

