Biden says troop deployment decision consistent with what he told Russia's Putin -reports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 01:20 IST
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday his decision to deploy 3,000 troops to eastern Europe is consistent with what he has told Russian President Vladimir Putin during the standoff over Ukraine, according to reporters from CNN and Bloomberg.

The deployment, Biden told reporters as he left a White House event, is "totally consistent with what I told Putin in the beginning: As long as he is acting aggressively we're going to make sure we can reassure our NATO allies and Eastern Europe that we're there and Article Five is a sacred obligation,” reporters from CNN and Bloomberg said on Twitter.

