Macron to discuss Ukraine crisis with Biden and Putin in separate calls

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold telephone calls with the presidents of the United States and Russia over the next 24 hours to discuss the Ukraine crisis, and did not rule out travelling to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin.

Macron said finding a negotiated path towards de-escalating tensions was a priority even as the United States said it was sending 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania as Russia amassed troops near Ukraine. Ahead of addressing European Union interior ministers in Tourcoing in northern France on Wednesday, Macron told reporters he would speak with U.S. President Joe Biden in the coming hours.

The French presidency said Macron would also speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday at 1700 GMT. Depending "on progress in our discussions in the coming hours," Macron said he could not rule out traveling to Russia.

Russia has gathered tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine but has denied plans to invade Ukraine. France has also offered to send troops to Romania under NATO's leadership to help shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis.

