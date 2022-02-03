No luck for Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son as SP fields another candidate from Lucknow Cantt

Left Menu

With Samajwadi Party (SP) fielding Raju Gandhi as their candidate for the Lucknow Cantonment seat, the speculations that the SP would field BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank Joshi from the seat have been put to an end.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-02-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 12:17 IST
With Samajwadi Party (SP) fielding Raju Gandhi as their candidate for the Lucknow Cantonment seat, the speculations that the SP would field BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son Mayank Joshi from the seat have been put to an end. Soon after the BJP denied the ticket to Mayank and fielded state Law Minister Brajesh Pathak from the seat, there were speculations that SP would field him from the seat. But with SP going ahead with Raju Gandhi, the speculations have been put to rest.

As per sources, SP waited till late in the evening for Mayank to make up his mind to join the party after which it gave the ticket to Gandhi. Gandhi will be filing his nomination today.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi had fought the 2017 elections and defeated Aparna Yadav, the then SP candidate from Lucknow Cantonment. Earlier, Rita Bahuguna Joshi said she would give up her Lok Sabha membership if her son does not get a ticket from Lucknow Cantt seat. But after he was denied a ticket she said she "respects the decision of the party."

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

