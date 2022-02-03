Nishikant Dubey gives Breach of Privilege, Contempt notice in LS against Rahul Gandhi

By Payal Mehta BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday gave a 'Breach of Privilege' and 'Contempt of the House' notice in Lok Sabha against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for "inciting" people by his speech in the Parliament yesterday.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the BJP MP alleged that the comments made by Wayanad MP about "two-India's" yesterday should be categorised as "Contempt Of The House" and also said that the Congress leader used "unparliamentary" terminology. In the letter, accessed by ANI, the Godda MP said, "In his speech, he has uttered that 'India is described as a Union of States and not described as a Nation'. He has further co-related this with making a hollow, baseless and childish prophecy that the people of Tamil Nadu, etc, would never allow themselves to be ruled by the present Government/Party."

"These utterances of Rahul Gandhi is an attempt to 'hint' and 'incite' the other Members of Parliament and also to the citizens of our 'Nation', by means of live telecast, that any State could easily be separated from our 'Nation' if they do not want to be ruled by a specific political Party and no new State and/or alteration of areas, boundaries or names of existing States could be affected in any manner in view of the fact that our Country came to existence by means of a 'negotiation' between and amongst various States," the letter further read. Mounting his attack on the Congress MP, the Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand further wrote, "While inciting the people at large, Rahul Gandhi forgot that he and his party, while in power at the Centre, had been instrumental in dividing the State of Andhra Pradesh, even without taking into consideration to wishes of people of this State."

Dubey's 'Breach of Privilege' and 'Contempt of the House' notice is being moved under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha. Criticizing the Presidential address that marked the beginning of the Budget Session of the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the speech had no strategic vision and did not touch upon the main challenges that our country is facing currently including the growing gap between the extremely rich and the poor in the country.

Earlier, speaking in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had said, "Unfortunately, the Presidential Address was a long list of things that the government claims to have done but did not really contain the deeper strategic issues that we would have liked to see. It did not touch a couple of central challenges facing our country." (ANI)

