Vote for AAP this time for sake of Goa's future: Kejriwal urges supporters of other parties

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made a strong pitch to the supporters and workers of other political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, to vote for the AAP in the upcoming Goa Assembly polls for the sake of their own future as well as that of the coastal state. He said they can vote for the AAP without having to change their party affiliation.

Elections to all 40 Assembly seats in Goa are scheduled on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10. The AAP is contesting all the Assembly seats in the state. ''I am here to address those people who are supporters and voters of BJP, Congress or any other political party. I am not asking them to join AAP. You can remain in your party, but for your own sake, future of Goa and future of your family, vote for AAP this time,'' he said while talking to reporters. Kejriwal said that the BJP has been in power in Goa since the last 15 years, but it has not done anything for the state. ''This time, vote for AAP and you will see a change in the state,'' he said.

Congress has ruled Goa for several years, but it has been turned into a ''cadre feeder'' for the BJP, he said, adding, ''People join Congress to become a leader and then switch to BJP.'' Congress has no agenda for Goa, the Delhi Chief Minister alleged. Similarly, the workers and supporters of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) should know that their parties will not be forming a government in the state.

''What is the use of voting for such a party? Don't let votes be divided,'' he said.

While the MGP had joined hands with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Congress has forged a tie-up with the GFP for the Assembly polls. Kejriwal claimed that if the AAP comes to power in Goa, each family in the state will get financial benefits to the tune of Rs 10 lakh through various social welfare initiative over the next five years.

He said the BJP is openly claiming that they will form the government in the state even if it wins eight seats. ''Can anybody get more audacious than this?'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)