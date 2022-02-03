Left Menu

Rise above party loyalty, give chance to honest politics: Kejriwal urges BJP, Cong workers to vote for AAP

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers to vote for the AAP for the sake of the future of Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 13:41 IST
Rise above party loyalty, give chance to honest politics: Kejriwal urges BJP, Cong workers to vote for AAP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers to vote for the AAP for the sake of the future of Goa. Addressing a press conference in Dona Paula, the AAP leader said, "Workers of BJP, Congress and other parties need not leave their parties and join AAP. But I have a request: vote for broom (AAP symbol) in this Assembly election for the sake of the future of your children and Goa. Please ignore your party this time."

He further said that every citizen would get the benefit of Rs 10 lakh over the next five years if his party is voted to power in the state. "Every person will get the benefit of Rs 10 lakh in the next five years if Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal also promised free electricity and healthcare to the people of the state. "This Goa elections, rise above party loyalties and give one chance to honest politics, for the future of your children. Our work like free electricity, schools, hospitals will benefit all of you," he said.

Speaking on the AAP Goa candidates signing a legal affidavit, he said "We have given the power to the voters, that if we breach their trust, they can prosecute us." The AAP national convener slammed BJP for openly saying that they will form government at any cost and will buy MLAs.

"BJP is openly saying that even if our 8 MLAs have come, we will form the government, we will buy MLAs! What could be more shameless than that?" he added. Kejriwal further said that BJP operates from Delhi while AAP is operating from Goa.

"In the last 4 months, Pramod Sawant has gone to Delhi 20-25 times. Whereas AAP leaders Amit Palekar and Rahul Mhambre have been to Delhi just once or twice!" he said. The Delhi Chief Minister further promised to give jobs based on eligibility, not over partiality or favouritism or bribery.

"It is very unfortunate that Govt jobs of Goa are unfairly limited to only 2 constituencies of Pramod Sawant and Vishwajit Rane. Amit Palekar will stop this bias. We will give jobs based on eligibility, not over partiality/favouritism/bribery," said Kejriwal. Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022