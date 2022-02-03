Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh polls: Keshav Maurya files nomination from Sirathu

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Anupriyas sister Pallavi Patel, a leader of Apna Dal Kamerawadi from this seat.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 03-02-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 13:57 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Sirathu assembly seat here in presence of BJP President JP Nadda and Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel.

Talking to reporters after filing the nomination, Nadda said that Maurya was a senior leader of the party and besides Sirathu he has played a key role in development of the state in the past five years.

''We can see enthusiasm of party workers here. It shows that historic victory of Maurya is certain. People are once again giving him blessings,'' Nadda said.

Maintaining that BJP was once again going to form the next government in the state, Nadda said the party was working for ''sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas'' (development and trust of all).

Apna Dal President and Union minister Patel said the alliance of her party with the BJP is very strong.

Maurya will register a historic victory, she added.

Sirathu is going to polls on February 27 in the fifth phase of the seven-phase assembly polls. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Anupriya's sister Pallavi Patel, a leader of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) from this seat.

