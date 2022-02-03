Left Menu

He had also said the BJP governments vision for the country was more of a king, who uses a stick to rule and not of negotiation and conversation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:28 IST
Rahul thinks he is king of India: Rijiju
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Image Credit: ANI
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Congress leader earlier used to behave like 'Yuvraj' and now thinks he is the 'King' of India.

Continuing the attack on the former Congress President for alleging that the BJP government had created two Indias, Rijiju took a dig at Gandhi's frequent foreign visits.

''Two Indias are: 1. People enjoy high-class society life, attend rave parties, frequent vacation trip to foreign destinations and enjoy very colourful life.

2. People live simple life in India, remain with the needy people all the time, think Indian and follow Indian traditions,'' the Law Minister said on Twitter.

Participating in the discussion in the Lok Sabha over the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, Gandhi had said the Centre had created two Indias -- one for the rich and other for the poor. He had also said the BJP government's vision for the country was more of a ''king, who uses a stick to rule'' and not of ''negotiation and conversation''.

