N.Ireland first minister set to resign on Thursday - BBC

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:52 IST
Paul Givan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Northern Ireland's first minister, Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), intends to resign later on Thursday, BBC Northern Ireland reported.

Givan could delay his plan to resign until next week but is expected to make the announcement on Thursday, the BBC said. The DUP has for months threatened to pull down the regional government ahead of an election in May over its opposition to post-Brexit checks in Northern Ireland.

Asked about the report, senior DUP minister Edwin Poots told the BBC: "I think you'll just have to wait and see what happens during today, if that happens or not." A spokesperson for the DUP could not immediately be reached for comment.

