Former Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai remembered

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-02-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 14:53 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin led the state in paying tributes to former chief minister C N Annadurai, affectionately called as Anna, on his 53rd death anniversary on Thursday.

Accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, the Chief Minister laid a wreath at the memorial of the Dravidian icon who continues to exert great influence on state politics. Later, Stalin visited the memorial of late chief minister M Karunanidhi and paid floral tributes.

The AIADMK members, led by its coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami, too paid floral tributes to the leader at his memorial on the Marina Beach front on Kamaraj Road here.

Known also for his oratory and as a writer, Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai (September 15, 1909 - February 3, 1969) was the last chief minister of Madras State, which he renamed as Tamil Nadu in 1969. He was Tamil Nadu’s first chief minister and is popularly known as Arignar (scholar) Anna.

Irrespective of the party that comes to power, Tamil Nadu has been continuously enforcing Annadurai’s decision of implementing dual language policy of Tamil and English in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

