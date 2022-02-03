Left Menu

Get heckler team ready, drink some gaumutra shots too: Mahua Moitra asks BJP

Trinamool Congress' MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday 'gave an early heads up to BJP' ahead of her address in Lok Sabha.

Updated: 03-02-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 15:13 IST
Trinamool Congress' MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday 'gave an early heads up to BJP' ahead of her address in Lok Sabha. "Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President's Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to BJP to get the heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too," TMC MP said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Moitra's address in the Lok Sabha comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the government over the Pegasus controversy, India-China border row, unemployment, farmers' protest among other issues. He stated that "institutions of our country are being attacked and captured by one idea" and "the judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states".

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Gandhi accused the Centre of having a "flawed vision" and centralising power. He said, "the idea of the king has come back". (ANI)

