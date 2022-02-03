AIADMK ridicules Stalin's social justice federation pitch

The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Thursday lashed out at DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin's proposal for an ''All India Federation for Social Justice,'' asking what threat social justice was facing right now and dubbed the effort as a ''diversionary strategy'' during the poll season in the state.

Senior party leader and former Minister D Jayakumar said ever since Stalin has assumed charge, ''they have been employing the strategy of diverting people.'' In fact, it was the AIADMK which had always upheld social justice, right from the days of its founder and late chief minister M G Ramachandran, he told reporters here.

He said that while the DMK made a slew of pre-election promises including providing Rs 1000 per month to women, abolishing NEET, reducing oil prices and providing subsidy for LPG cylinders, ''they have not fullfilled any promises.'' ''To hide their inability to fulfill these promises, they will resort to diversionary tactics,'' he said, alleging the vigilance raids against former AIADMK ministers was part of this.

''During elections they will resort to two issues--the Tamil community and social justice,'' he said.

Stalin on Wednesday appealed to 37 political parties across the country including the Congress, arch rival AIADMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Left parties and the Trinamool Congress to join the All India Federation for Social Justice to protect the interests of the oppressed people.

Jayakumar said while late CM Ramachandran ensured 50 per cent reservation for backward classes during his term, the late J Jayalalithaa as chief minister later enhanced it to 69 per cent and even got it included in the ninth schedule of the Constitution, the fruits of which are still being enjoyed.

''Who was responsible for this? (Late DMK Chief) M Karunanidhi or Stalin? It was Puratchi Thalaivar (Ramachandran) Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Jayalalithaa),'' he added.

''Is there a threat to social justice? We have made all safety measures to keep it intact,'' he said.

Such efforts were aimed at diverting the people's disappointment against the government ahead of the civic polls, he alleged.

To a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reportedly calling himself a Tamil, Jayakumar said he has no right to do so, and referred to the killing of ''1.5 lakh Tamils'' in Sri Lanka during the UPA rule. He slammed both Congress and its ally on the issue.

