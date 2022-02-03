Left Menu

BJP keeps up attack on Rahul Gandhi over Parliament speech

The BJP continued to attack Rahul Gandhi on Thursday over his speech in Parliament, with Union minister Kiren Rijiju saying the Congress leader is used to behave like Indias yuvraj and now thinks that he is its king.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 16:21 IST
BJP keeps up attack on Rahul Gandhi over Parliament speech
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP continued to attack Rahul Gandhi on Thursday over his speech in Parliament, with Union minister Kiren Rijiju saying the Congress leader is used to behave like India's ''yuvraj'' and now thinks that he is its king. BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda mocked him saying that the ''king of comedy is increasingly turning out to also be the prince of darkness''. ''Yes, of course the Constitution defines India as a union of states. No issue there, but to extrapolate from that to say India is 'not a nation' is not merely ludicrous, but downright sinister,'' he said. Gandhi had on Wednesday said the Congress smashed the idea of a king in 1947, but now it has come back and the ruling dispensation had created two Indias -- one for the poor and the other for the rich.

Rijiju retorted to it saying that there was indeed two Indias and one of them includes those who go on foreign trips and “rave parties”. ''Two Indias are: 1. People enjoy high-class society life, attend rave parties, frequent vacation trip to foreign destinations and enjoy very colorful life. 2. People live simple life in India, remain with the needy people all the time, think Indian and follow Indian traditions,'' he said in a tweet. The Law Minister added, ''Earlier he used to behave like India's ‘Yuvraj’ and now he thinks he is the ‘King’ of India!'' BJP spokesperson and Bihar government minister Shahnawaz Hussain also targetted Gandhi. ''Rahul Gandhi says that we have made huge strategic mistakes in J&K and in our foreign policy. Is he saying that going after terrorists and lifting of article 370 is a wrong policy? Why does he support the propaganda of Pakistan?'' he said. Speaking first from the Opposition side in Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, he said that the government's stand on China and Pakistan worked only to bring the two neighbouring countries together to work against India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States
4
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022