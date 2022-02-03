Left Menu

PM to address digital rally in UP and Uttarakhand on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a digital rally on February 4 covering 14 assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand, BJP sources said on Thursday.On the same day, Modi is also likely to address a digital rally in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.It would be Modis second set of digital rallies with the first one having been held on January 31.Fridays digital rally in Uttar Pradesh would cover nearly 20 assembly seats in western part of the state.The first phase of assembly polls in UP is on February 10, and the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a digital rally on February 4 covering 14 assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand, BJP sources said on Thursday.

On the same day, Modi is also likely to address a digital rally in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

It would be Modi's second set of digital rallies with the first one having been held on January 31.

Friday's digital rally in Uttar Pradesh would cover nearly 20 assembly seats in western part of the state.

The first phase of assembly polls in UP is on February 10, and the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20. Most of the western UP constituencies would go for polls in the first three phases. Polls in the state will be held in seven phases in all. The elections in Uttarakhand will be held in a single go on February 14.

The Election Commission has so far not allowed full-scale physical rallies, and only public meetings with a cap of 1,000 people are allowed.

