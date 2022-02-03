Our shared belief in pluralistic India will triumph, Rahul after Stalin's 'thank you' message

Their ''shared belief” in the pluralistic, federal and cooperative idea of India will triumph, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday as he thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for appreciating his “rousing” speech in the Lok Sabha the day before.

While Stalin thanked Gandhi on behalf of all Tamils for voicing their long-standing arguments, the Congress MP responded by saying that Tamils, along with the people of every other state of the country, are his brothers and sisters. ''I have no doubt that our shared belief in the pluralistic, federal and cooperative idea of India will triumph,'' the former Congress president added in his Twitter post. Gandhi also thanked Stalin for his kind words about him after his speech during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address on Wednesday.

''Dear Rahul Gandhi, I thank you on behalf of all Tamils for your rousing speech in the Parliament, expressing the idea of Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner. You have voiced the long-standing arguments of Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value self respect,'' the DMK president said. In his full-blown attack against the government on a range of Issues, Gandhi batted for cooperative federalism and specifically mentioned India's various cultures and people, including the Tamils saying the BJP would not be able to rule in the state. He said the only way India has been ruled over the decades is through conversations. He had also said states in the country do not have a voice in the present system and that the only way to govern India is through conversations.

“India is described in the Constitution as a union of states and not as a nation. One cannot rule over the people of a state in India. Different languages and cultures cannot be suppressed. It is a partnership, not a kingdom,'' Gandhi said.

