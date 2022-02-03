Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: Keshav Prasad Maurya files nomination from Sirathu

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya filed nomination from Sirathu in Kaushambi district for the upcoming Assembly election on Thursday.

ANI | Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-02-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 17:38 IST
UP Assembly polls: Keshav Prasad Maurya files nomination from Sirathu
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya filed nomination from Sirathu in Kaushambi district for the upcoming Assembly election on Thursday. BJP President JP Nadda also accompanied him while filing the nomination papers from Sirathu.

He said, "Keshavji has worked efficiently in the last 5 years and always lived up to expectations. I wish him the best." The election in UP will be conducted in seven phases, starting from February 10. The result will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
3
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States
4
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022