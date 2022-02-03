UP Assembly polls: Keshav Prasad Maurya files nomination from Sirathu

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya filed nomination from Sirathu in Kaushambi district for the upcoming Assembly election on Thursday. BJP President JP Nadda also accompanied him while filing the nomination papers from Sirathu.

He said, "Keshavji has worked efficiently in the last 5 years and always lived up to expectations. I wish him the best." The election in UP will be conducted in seven phases, starting from February 10. The result will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

