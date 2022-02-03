Left Menu

Two people fire bullets at AIMIM chief Owaisi's convoy in Meerut

Two people attacked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and fired bullets on his convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi today.

Two people attacked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and fired bullets on his convoy when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi today. He also informed that his car got punctured which led him to leave the place in another vehicle.

Speaking to ANI over call, Owaisi said, "I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut (UP). Around three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza." "They were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle got punctured, then I left the place in another vehicle," he added. (ANI)

