Lebanon's parliament speaker say she will not accept postponing the election - NBN TV

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:29 IST
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday he will not accept the postponement of Lebanon's general election "even for a minute", NBN TV.
Berri, whose Shi'ite Amal Movement is a close ally to Iran-backed Hezbollah, added that what brings Saudi Arabia and Iran together is "much bigger" than what separates them.
