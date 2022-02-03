Lebanon's parliament speaker say she will not accept postponing the election - NBN TV

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday he will not accept the postponement of Lebanon's general election "even for a minute", NBN TV.

Berri, whose Shi'ite Amal Movement is a close ally to Iran-backed Hezbollah, added that what brings Saudi Arabia and Iran together is "much bigger" than what separates them.

