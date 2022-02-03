UK PM Johnson: I hope inflation will ease once global economy picks up
03-02-2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he hoped that inflationary pressure would subside once the world economy regained momentum and global supply chain problems eased.
"What I hope and believe is eventually, as the world economy gets its momentum back, the inflationary pressures will start to subside," Johnson told reporters.
