UK PM Johnson: I hope inflation will ease once global economy picks up

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he hoped that inflationary pressure would subside once the world economy regained momentum and global supply chain problems eased.

"What I hope and believe is eventually, as the world economy gets its momentum back, the inflationary pressures will start to subside," Johnson told reporters.

