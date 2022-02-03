Left Menu

Modi to address virtual rally in Almora on Friday

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:43 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a virtual rally in Uttarakhand on Friday to campaign for the BJP's candidates in 14 assembly segments of Almora.

It will be his first virtual rally after the announcement of election dates in the state which goes to polls on February 14.

''There are 14 assembly segments in Almora parliamentary constituency and four places have been identified in each of the segments where 1000 people can gather physically to attend the Prime Minister's virtual rally'', state BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Thus 56,000 people will gather following Covid protocol at 56 identified spots as per the Election Commission guidelines apart from lakhs of people who can hear him live online, Bhasin said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state BJP president Madan Kaushik will also attend the rally, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

