PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 19:09 IST
3 Rajasthan MPs raise REET exam 'scam' in LS; seek probe
Three MPs from Rajasthan on Thursday raised the alleged scam in conducting of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) in Lok Sabha and claiming that large scale anomalies have taken place in the test sought a CBI probe into it.

BJP MP Rajyavaradhan Singh Rathore alleged there has been no appointment for the posts of teachers in Rajasthan for the last four years but a big scam has taken place in conducting REET.

He said that several lakh youths have applied for 31,000 teachers posts but massive cheating has taken place in the exam and sought immediate action.

Another BJP MP Jaskaur Meena said REET examination should be cancelled immediately and a probe should be ordered through the CBI.

Hanuman Beniwal, also an MP from the state, raised the issue and he too demanded that a CBI probe should be instituted to find out the irregularities in the REET examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

