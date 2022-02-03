BJP student wing members scribble 'Nathi ka Bada' on boundary walls of Dotasra's house

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members on Thursday scribbled ''Nathi ka Bada'' on the boundary wall of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra’s house, recalling a controversial remark that the leader had made when he was the state education minister. The minister had made the remark when some job aspirants without any intimation turned up at his home in Sikar to submit a memorandum last year. Agitated over it, the minister asked them if his home is ''Nathi ka Bada''. Nathi is a common woman name in the state while ''bada'' means a homestead. Members of the BJP’s student wing scribbled the remark in protest over the paper leak before the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher. The student wing also demanded a CBI inquiry into the episode, which took place in September last year when Dotasra was the state education minister. The protesters were led by state BJYM chief Himanshu Sharma.

They wrote the remark with black paint. The remark was later removed as the boundary was painted white again. Dotasra was widely criticised and trolled for the comment on social media.

