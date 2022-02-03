Owaisi says car fired upon in poll-bound UP, urges EC to take note

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged that his car was fired upon by unidentified men while he was returning to Delhi from election-related programmes in western Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi's vehicle was near the Chhijarso toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm, he said.

“Some time ago my car was fired at near Chhijarsi toll gate. Four rounds of shots were fired. There were 3-4 people, all of them ran away and left the weapons there. My car got punctured, but I moved to another car and left. We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah,” Owaisi tweeted.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP said he had left Delhi in the morning for election-related programmes in Meerut and Kithore, where he held a foot march at 3.30 pm.

Owaisi's convoy had four cars, he said.

“We were at the toll gate and had slowed down when we suddenly heard three-to-four rounds of gunshots. My car also got some dents and a tyre got punctured,” he later told reporters.

“I urge the EC for an independent probe into the incident. It must be known who is behind this incident. It's also an appeal to the Modi government and the Yogi government,” he added.

Further details are awaited.

