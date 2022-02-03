Union minister beating govt official, such behaviour not expected of public representative: BJD MP

BJD leader Pinaki Misra on Thursday speaking in Lok Sabha raised the issue of a Union minister beating a government official and said this is not expected from a public representative.

Speaking on the 'Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Misra said a Union Minister has beaten a deputy director-level official with a chair and kept on beating him till his arm got broken. The official underwent an operation, he said.

Misra was apparently referring to Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu who had reportedly beaten an official of the Odisha government, but he didn't disclose his name.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ''courteous behaviour'' even with his critics, Misra said such behaviours from the Union ministers of his government is not expected. While Misra was raising the issue, BJP MP SS Ahluwallia objected and said an MP cannot raise an issue against a minister without giving him prior notice.

Responding to Ahluwallia, Misra said he has not taken the name of the minister.

