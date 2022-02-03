'Birdman of Odisha' leaves for heavenly abode

Uday Narayan Dev, former legislator, royal scion and a noted ornithologist who carved a niche for himself, died in Bhubaneswar, his family said on Thursday.

He was 86 and survived by a son.

Dev was suffering from old-age-related ailments for the last two days and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

He breathed his last on Wednesday night.

Dev conducted research on the migration pattern of the birds who visit Chilika Lake.

He was fascinated with the study of different aspects of birds, named his residence Bihang House and set up an institute for ornithology in Bhubaneswar.

Dev, who is from the erstwhile Sanakhemundi Estate in Odisha's Ganjam district, was elected to assembly three times from the then Mohana constituency.

He fought as a candidate of the Utkal Congress in 1974, as an Independent in 1977 and for the Lok Dal in 1980.

He authored several books, including Vihanga Samhita -- a book in six volumes about over 2,000 birds and released by Governor Ganeshi Lal on January 21.

The book, Dev's dream project, took over four decades to collect and pen the names of birds.

Lal expressed condolences to the family of Dev, who is popularly known as the 'Birdman of Odisha'.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was among the several political leaders who mourned Dev's demise.

The state government had conferred him the Biju Patnaik Award for Wildlife Conservation for his contribution to research, conservation and popularisation of different birds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)